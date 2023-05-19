California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 32,087 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,087 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonos were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 77.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sonos by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,340 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 32.4% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 53.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,696,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,990.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,662 shares of company stock worth $376,508. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -89.47, a PEG ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.85. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad.

