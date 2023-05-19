California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,512 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Autohome by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,623,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Autohome by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 51,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

