California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 47,900 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GameStop by 457.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

