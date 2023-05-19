California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 55,338 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 689,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,338 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JBLU opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.