California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,877 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Viasat were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

VSAT opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $90,261.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $298,329.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,272 shares of company stock worth $207,311 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

