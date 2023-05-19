California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,294 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,302 shares of company stock valued at $418,754 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNLI shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

