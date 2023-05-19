California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,343 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.12 and a 200 day moving average of $111.62. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $164.69.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

