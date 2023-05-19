California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,821 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in SL Green Realty by 455.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,944 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,750 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.30%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

