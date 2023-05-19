California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,511 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Xerox by 1,362.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 787,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Xerox by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after acquiring an additional 607,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xerox by 45.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 482,478 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $9,659,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Xerox by 57.8% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,287,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 471,486 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xerox Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XRX opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRX. Loop Capital upped their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.