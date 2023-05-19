California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 99,160 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99,160 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sabre by 17.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

