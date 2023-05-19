California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,818 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

