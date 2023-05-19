Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Callon Petroleum

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,997.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $944,795 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of CPE opened at $32.48 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

