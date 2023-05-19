Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,570 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BALT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,405,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,285 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,815,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 355,857 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,122,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,682,000.

BALT stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

