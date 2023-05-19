Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,133 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $133.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.38 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.13.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

