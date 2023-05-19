Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,674 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,168,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,870,000 after purchasing an additional 89,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 401,869 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 478,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 195,819 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5851 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.59%.

HESM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $63,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,786 shares of company stock valued at $298,622 in the last 90 days.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

