Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $32.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $33.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

