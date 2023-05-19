Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 3,283.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 9.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Tri-Continental stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $29.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74.

Tri-Continental Announces Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

