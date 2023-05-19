Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Baidu by 4.0% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 1.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Baidu Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of BIDU opened at $124.74 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.40 and a 200 day moving average of $126.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.