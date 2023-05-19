Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 165 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 137.1% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after acquiring an additional 756,663 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Moody’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,430,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,495,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $314.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.45.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

