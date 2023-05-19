Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,259 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

GDXJ opened at $37.94 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.