Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 412 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 635.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after buying an additional 370,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,982,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

