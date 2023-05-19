Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 634 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.