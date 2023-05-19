Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 6,455 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after buying an additional 1,817,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $58,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

