Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 446,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 278,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 71,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PSFF opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $121.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

