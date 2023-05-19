Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $81,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $38,389,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $31,439,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $298,485. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Horizon Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

