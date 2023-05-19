Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Commerce Bank raised its position in Insulet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Insulet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Insulet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Insulet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet Trading Down 3.3 %

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $302.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 267.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.42. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $187.07 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

