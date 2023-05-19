Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $61.88 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.