Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 3.0 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.02 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

