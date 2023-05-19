Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $42,358,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 552,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,150,000 after acquiring an additional 201,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 533,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,432,000 after acquiring an additional 171,663 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.