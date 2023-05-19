Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

HTRB stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

