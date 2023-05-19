Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS:BFEB opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

