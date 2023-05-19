Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $287.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.76 and its 200 day moving average is $240.50. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.56 and a 1-year high of $361.97.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

