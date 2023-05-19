Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 377.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,021 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,225,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,896,000 after buying an additional 1,225,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,969,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,360,000 after buying an additional 1,289,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,277,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,172,000 after buying an additional 1,975,212 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.28 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Featured Articles

