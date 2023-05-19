Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 469.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDRV stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $411.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.