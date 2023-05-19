Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.59 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

