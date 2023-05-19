Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,876,000 after purchasing an additional 578,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,645,000 after purchasing an additional 59,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,277,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.