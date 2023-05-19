Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,006,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,198,000 after buying an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $162.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.15.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

