Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 758,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,036 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 75,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,562 shares during the period. Finally, Erickson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 251,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQJ opened at $25.09 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.