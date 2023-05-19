Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $201.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.90. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,424 shares of company stock worth $1,621,296. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

