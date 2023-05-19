Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 263,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

