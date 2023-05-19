Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $201.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day moving average is $196.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.01 and a 52 week high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

