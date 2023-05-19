Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OALC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

OALC opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

