Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $350.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $376.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.90. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $38,778,758 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

