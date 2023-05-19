Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 243.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

