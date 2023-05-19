Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 642.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMN opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.