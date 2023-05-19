Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after buying an additional 580,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,492,000 after buying an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

SAGE opened at $52.43 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.