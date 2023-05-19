Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCPI. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JCPI opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

