Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUS opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $39.93.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

