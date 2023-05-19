Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,126 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 184,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMO stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $10.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

