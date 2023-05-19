Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 223 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Garmin by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $104.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 58.40%.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.